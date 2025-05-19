Buccaneers still facing doubt ahead of 2025 campaign
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into 2025 looking to contend for the NFC South crown again.
The Buccaneers also loaded up on defensive players in the draft to address some of their concerns from last year, but some are still not impressed with what the Bucs have done.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated projected Tampa to finish 8-9 this season after the NFL recently released their 2025 schedule.
The Bucs are staring down a challenging schedule, with difficult road trips to Houston, Detroit, Buffalo, and Los Angeles—all teams either in the playoff hunt or building on recent postseason success.
Manzano pointed to recent coaching changes and tougher schedule as key factors in the prediction.
"It’s probably not wise to doubt the Buccaneers, who have won four consecutive NFC South titles. However, Baker Mayfield, who will be without former offensive coordinator Liam Coen, has a tough slate, including road matchups against the Texans, Lions, Bills and Rams," said Manzano. "The Buccaneers can prove they’re still the team to beat in the division by knocking off the Falcons at home in Week 1."
The Buccaneers have won the NFC South 4 consecutive times and are looking to go for their fifth straight division title. Some fans may look at his prediction as odd, considering the Buccaneers still have quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield returns with a deep receiver room, an experienced defense, and the backing of a franchise that has proven it can win ugly or win big.
With divisional games early and national expectations low, the Buccaneers once again find themselves in the familiar position of needing to prove the doubters wrong. A strong start could quickly shift the narrative around Tampa Bay’s season outlook.
