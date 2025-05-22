Buccaneers' newest WR might be better than people expect
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a somewhat polarizing selection with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead of addressing the defensive backfield or trenches, the Buccaneers went in a direction not many saw coming, drafting former Ohio State star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka at No. 19.
The move was interesting, mainly because the franchise still has star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in the fold. Plus, the Buccaneers drafted Jalen McMillan with a top-100 pick last year.
Still, the rich could get even richer and this sets Tampa Bay up with a wide receiver room that can make an impact now and in the seasons to come.
READ MORE: The disrespect continues for star Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
Egbuka enters a different situation than most rookies in his position ahead of training camp. There's no guarantee he begins the season as a starter which makes it a little difficult to project his role with the Buccaneers next fall.
That didn't stop CBS Sports' Josh Edwards from taking a shot. Edwards is predicting Egbuka to catch 49 passes for 676 yards and four touchdowns next season.
Tampa Bay would certainly take it. Those numbers would've made Egbuka the second-most productive wide receiver on the roster behind Mike Evans last season.
"The average season for a wide receiver taken in the first round, but outside of the top-10 overall, over the past 10 years has been 43.38 receptions on 71.13 targets for 584.63 yards and 3.56 touchdowns," Edwards wrote. "The depth at the position in Tampa Bay complicates the projection a bit."
"The Ohio State product is projected to finish with 49 receptions on 79 targets for 676 yards and four touchdowns, per CBSSports.com. One comparable situation in recent memory could be Chicago last season," Edwards added. "The Bears had DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, as well as tight end Cole Kmet, when they drafted Rome Odunze. Odunze managed 54 receptions on 101 targets for 734 yards and three touchdowns."
Egbuka will have to prove himself in training camp to earn the respect of quarterback Baker Mayfield. He might not have much trouble acclimating after his college career.
During his time at Ohio State, Egbuka saw action in 51 games, including 40 consecutive starts. He caught 205 passes for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing 24 times for 145 yards and two more scores. Egbuka had seven games of 100+ yards over his four years with the Buckeyes.
In 2024, Egbuka was a team captain as Ohio State went 14-2 and won the National Championship.
Egbuka concluded his tenure with the program as the all-time leader in receptions and sits at second in all-time receiving yards. He's just the second Ohio State wide receiver to have two 1,000+ yard receiving seasons, alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., who now plays for the Arizona Cardinals.
READ MORE: Buccaneers star tops 2024 NFL Draft class as PFF's highest-graded rookie
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• New Buccaneers OC 'looking forward' to OTAs, playing Todd Bowles' defense
• Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski gives take on potential 'tush push' ban
• Buccaneers projected to cut $33 million veteran WR
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate franchise legend's iconic legacy