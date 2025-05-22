Buccaneers have one massive game on upcoming schedule
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have 17 games on their schedule for the upcoming season, but one contest stands out above the rest.
The Athletic insider Dan Pompei was tasked with picking one must-watch game on the Bucs schedule, and he identified the team's Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions as the key contest.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' vote on Eagles 'tush push' rule revealed
Buccaneers have big Monday Night Football matchup vs. Lions
"The Bucs went to Detroit early last season and came out with a victory. It was a statement game and confidence builder for a team that was better than many imagined. The expectations are a little higher this season, but in order for the Bucs to keep the expectations high, they will have to show once again they can compete with the best teams in the NFC. This Monday night game is one of four scheduled in prime time for the Bucs," Pompei wrote.
The Bucs beat the Lions early in the season last year back in Week 2. That ended up being Detroit's only loss for a three-month span. The Lions only lost to the Bucs and Buffalo Bills last season en route to a league-best 15-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.
The Lions ultimately lost to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round the week after the Bucs suffered the same fate.
The two teams could find themselves aligned in the playoffs once again, so this game could serve as a postseason preview.
READ MORE: Buccaneers star tops 2024 NFL Draft class as PFF's highest-graded rookie
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• New Buccaneers OC 'looking forward' to OTAs, playing Todd Bowles' defense
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate franchise legend's iconic legacy
• Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski gives take on potential 'tush push' ban