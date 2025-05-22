Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers have one massive game on upcoming schedule

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a busy schedule, and one game stands out.

Jeremy Brener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have 17 games on their schedule for the upcoming season, but one contest stands out above the rest.

The Athletic insider Dan Pompei was tasked with picking one must-watch game on the Bucs schedule, and he identified the team's Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions as the key contest.

Buccaneers have big Monday Night Football matchup vs. Lions

"The Bucs went to Detroit early last season and came out with a victory. It was a statement game and confidence builder for a team that was better than many imagined. The expectations are a little higher this season, but in order for the Bucs to keep the expectations high, they will have to show once again they can compete with the best teams in the NFC. This Monday night game is one of four scheduled in prime time for the Bucs," Pompei wrote.

The Bucs beat the Lions early in the season last year back in Week 2. That ended up being Detroit's only loss for a three-month span. The Lions only lost to the Bucs and Buffalo Bills last season en route to a league-best 15-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

The Lions ultimately lost to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round the week after the Bucs suffered the same fate.

The two teams could find themselves aligned in the playoffs once again, so this game could serve as a postseason preview.

