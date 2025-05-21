Buccaneers' vote on Eagles 'tush push' rule revealed
There's been a lot of discourse on the Philadelphia Eagles' patented "tush push'" quarterback sneak, and whether or not it should be banned. The Green Bay Packers motioned to do so this offseason, but the rule that would prohibit it came up two votes short and it will remain in the NFL — for now.
But how did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vote?
The "tush push" — a word for a quarterback sneak where players physically push the quarterback over the offensive line — has been used with great success by the Philadelphia Eagles, and reasons for banning it have been numerous. Players, coaches and fans have mentioned its status as a "rugby play", its potential to cause injuries and its tendency to cause players to jump offsides or line up in the neutral zone. Proponents of the rule have argued that the Eagles are the only team that can run it effectively and that if you can't stop it, don't simply ban it.
As it turns out, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking to ban the play. ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed on Wednesday the 10 teams that voted against banning the play, and the Buccaneers were not among them. That means that Tampa Bay's owners, the Glazer family, were in line with the other 21 owners who sought to ban the move.
The vote to ban from the Glazers is interesting because Tampa Bay's head coach has been against the ban. Head coach Todd Bowles vocalized his support for the play at the NFL Combine earlier this year, and Jason Licht did the same during an appearance on the Rich Eisen show.
That being said, being a team owner gives you a different perspective, and the Glazers clearly believed the play should not be in football. They'll get to see it in action up close and personal this year, however, when the Buccaneers play the Eagles in Week 4 at Raymond James Stadium.
READ MORE: Buccaneers star tops 2024 NFL Draft class as PFF's highest-graded rookie
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• New Buccaneers OC 'looking forward' to OTAs, playing Todd Bowles' defense
• Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski gives take on potential 'tush push' ban
• Buccaneers projected to cut $33 million veteran WR
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate franchise legend's iconic legacy