New Buccaneers OC 'looking forward' to OTAs, playing Todd Bowles' defense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into their fourth season under head coach Todd Bowles, and the last three years have seen the team cycle through three different offensive coordinators.
The first was Dave Canales, who became the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and he was followed by Liam Coen, who is now the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, the Bucs will see Josh Grizzard at the helm, and his experience as a passing game coordinator in Coen's system should create some continuity.
Grizzard spoke to media on Tuesday, and when asked about his season preparation, he mentioned that he was happy to acquire new weapons in the draft in wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson and that there's been a specific point of emphasis for the players as OTAs approach.
"Just getting the conditioning down," Grizzard said, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman. "We harp on these guys running as much as possible and grinding it out, and they've done an unbelievable job so far. Everything's been good — looking forward to OTAs and going against the defense a little bit."
One of Grizzard's biggest tests will be against Todd Bowles' improved defensive unit after the Bucs drafted four players on that side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft. Rookie minicamp was the firsttest for him in that regard, but now, Grizzard will have more starters in his offense in OTAs up against Tampa Bay's defensive unit — and he seems ready for the challenge.
OTAs will begin in Tampa Bay on May 27-30 and will finish on June 2-5.
