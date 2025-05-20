Buccaneers star tops 2024 NFL Draft class as PFF's highest-graded rookie
Organized Team Activities (OTAs) for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to begin in a week, and we will get our first glimpse of the new crop of Bucs with their new teammates.
Tampa Bay put together yet another solid draft class in 2025, hitting both the offensive and defensive side of the ball to go along with a promising free agent class as well.
The Buccaneers and general manager Jason Licht have strung together great draft classes over the past few seasons, and when looking back at what they did last year in 2024, it's hard to see where they missed.
With the likes of Graham Barton, Chris Braswell and Tykee Smith all being taken early, their fourth-round pick, running back Bucky Irving, stood out amongst the rest. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Irving was the highest-graded rookie last season not only at his position, but also across the entire rookie class.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski gives take on potential 'tush push' ban
Bucky In a Class of His Own
"The 2024 running back class didn’t have a true standout talent heading into the 2024 season, but the Buccaneers’ fourth-round pick, Bucky Irving, emerged as the best running back in the class, earning a 90.6 PFF overall grade in his rookie season," wrote Valentine. "Irving was a real home-run hitter for the Buccaneers in his rookie season, too. He had 14 designed runs of 15 yards or more, the seventh most among running backs, and his 4.03 yards after contact per attempt average led all running backs."
Irving took some time to get his footing in Tampa Bay, but eventually took over the starting running back duties from Rachaad White as the season progressed. His innate ability to shed tackles, move in space and create electrifying plays made him one of the most fun backs in the league to watch in 2024.
Irving rushed a total of 207 times in his rookie season for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, which was good enough for fourth amongst running backs.
Irving will likely head into the season as the Buccaneers' starting running back and will see his production increase in 2025 despite still sharing snaps with White. If the Bucs' offense wants to once again be a top-ten unit in the league, it will start with establishing the run, and I am sure that new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard understands the importance of getting Irving the ball to allow for that to happen.
READ MORE: Buccaneers projected to cut $33 million veteran WR
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate franchise legend's iconic legacy
• Buccaneers legend sends message to fans after Ring of Honor induction
• Buccaneers primetime matchup among biggest games in 2025 schedule
• Two-time Pro Bowl safety named Buccaneers' best free agency fit