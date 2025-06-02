Shilo Sanders takes Bucs rookies out to Desi Banks comedy show in Tampa
OTAs are fully underway for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and while veterans aren't necessarily required to be there, the Bucs have had a great turnout from them while incorporating the fresh rookies.
This is the time for the rookies, specifically those who went undrafted, to make a name for themselves as they hope to latch on to the Bucs organization in some sort of capacity.
We have already heard praise surrounding some of the Buccaneers' draft picks as well as some of their undrafted free agents. One of the more recognizable names from this group, Shilo Sanders, has already caught the eye of the coaching staff for a few reasons, and he has already started to acclimate himself to the Tampa area since arriving.
Amidst practices in the Florida heat, Sanders took a moment for a night out on the town with other fellow rookies such as Jacob Parrish and Roman Parodie to comedian Desi Banks' show at Funny Bone in Ybor.
It is great to get away from the game every once in a while to get some nice work-life balance, and from all indications, it appears that the group had a great time at Banks' show.
Outside of the casual football talk, Sanders brought up the possibility of one day doing comedy himself while dogging his dad Deion Sanders for not being able to have much material if he were to get up on stage.
Shilo seems to be acclimating himself well to his new teammates and the Tampa community, but he will have to continue battling every day from here till the end of training camp, as he mentions in his video, if he hopes to make the roster and be a contributor for the Bucs in 2025.
