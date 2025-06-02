Colin Cowherd has strong take on Bucs QB Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield entered the NFL as one of the most hyped players after being taken first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
After proving himself as an elite quarterback talent in college, businesses quickly latched onto Mayfield due to his infectious personality and moxie despite his average play in Cleveland.
The Browns eventually decided to go a different direction at quarterback, leading Mayfield into the unknown. He eventually bounced around with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, but at this point, the enigma of Mayfield quickly quieted as he was lost in the quarterback carousel before getting a second opportunity as a starter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Since arriving in Tampa Bay, Baker has enjoyed plenty of success in his resurgence, winning the NFC South and the playoffs in both seasons while enjoying the best season of his career statistically in 2024.
This turnaround is attributed to many things, but Mayfield's resilience and maturity are likely seen as the two main motivators — and qualities like those are exactly why sports personalities Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright believe he is not only the most underrated quarterback in the league, but even a potential top-ten player at the position.
"I think Baker's better than Dak [Prescott], he's better than Tua [Tagovailoa], he's better than Geno [Smith], he's better than Aaron [Rodgers], he's better than [Kirk] Cousins... Baker now is absolutely underdiscussed. He is a really good NFL quarterback. I don't think that's disputable."
Cowherd and Wright both make impactful reasons for why Mayfield has become a fan favorite. Long gone are the days of pompousness and immaturity, and those things have made way for a new determination of a team-first guy who wants nothing other than to win football games.
Mayfield has turned a new leaf since he arrived in Tampa and will look to continue improving himself entering his third season with the franchise. He has another great chance to take another step forward with an elite offense and improved defense. If he can cut down on his turnovers while remaining aggressive on the attack, then the Bucs could find themselves in an advantageous position as the season unfolds.
