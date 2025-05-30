Former Bucs Super Bowl champion raises concern about Chris Godwin's injury
Not only is Booger McFarland a former first-round pick and Super Bowl Champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he's also a well-established NFL broadcaster who has spent the bulk of his post-playing career on Monday Night Football for ESPN.
Based on his background, McFarland has earned a voice when he speaks on his former team.
Making an appearance on WDAE radio with Tom Krasniqi, McFarland was asked to offer his opinion on the status of star receiver Chris Godwin, who despite coming off a dislocated ankle injury that ended his 2024 season, just signed a 3-year, $66 million contract to stay with the Buccaneers.
Let's just say McFarland had some thoughts on that. He started his response off by addressing his displeasure with how the Buccaneers decided to use their first-round pick in last month's draft.
"I just watch what they do as far as actions of people and not necessarily listen to what they say. And if you watch what the Bucs did, they drafted a wide receiver in the first round when clearly they needed to put all their resources on defense," said McFarland.
McFarland continued to describe why he was so perplexed by the Bucs' decision to draft a receiver in round 1.
"I get it, Emeka Egbuka was a highly-rated player. He may have been high on their board, but there's no reason to draft a wide receiver in the first round when you're paying one 20 [million] and the other one 23 or 24, whatever the number is. Especially [with] what they needed on defense, but they did."
The former Bucs' defensive lineman went on to suggest that he believes the only logical explanation for the team's decision to draft Egbuka would be out of concern for Godwin's health and recovery from his injury.
"Based on what we saw from Chris Godwin at the end of last season, I think the Bucs are telling us they don't think he's going to be ready and it's going to be a while," McFarland said. "So I fully expect Chris Godwin not to be ready to start the season. And to be honest, I'm not really sure anyone in that building knows what to expect based on the injury history of what he's had the last couple years."
Although there has been a lack of clarity regarding Godwin's injury recovery and there's certainly a chance the star receiver could be unavailable to start the 2025 season, to suggest the Bucs drafted Egbuka purely for that reason is a major stretch. Why would the Bucs' front office — one generally considered to be risk-averse — sign Godwin, at age 29, to such a significant contract if they had serious concerns regarding his recovery from this injury?
