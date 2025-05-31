WATCH: New Bucs DB Shilo Sanders explores Tampa Bay
New Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders came to the team with a strong media presence from his days with the Colorado Buffaloes, and he's bringing that presence to Tampa Bay early.
Shilo, the son of Deion Sanders and the brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was signed by the Bucs as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 NFL Draft. He'll have to work hard to find a spot in the safety room — he'll have competition from veteran Kaevon Merriweather and fellow UDFA safety J.J. Roberts — but he's embracing Tampa Bay off the field after working hard on it.
Shilo recently put a new video up on his YouTube channel of him exploring Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers' official X account reposted some highlights. You can check them out here below:
The full video saw Shilo do a food review after eating brunch at The Pearl at Water Street. You can see the full video here:
Sanders has some work to do to make Tampa Bay's practice squad and even more work to do to make the team's 53-man roster. He'll likely have to contribute big on special teams, and even then, show that he's worth more than players like Robers and Merriweather in the safety room.
That being said, Shilo clearly works hard on the field and is looking to bond with his new city off of it, and that mentality could serve him very well as a Buccaneer going forward.
