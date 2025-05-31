PFF predicts resurgence for Buccaneers star in 2025
Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus released an article listing a bounce-back candidate for each of the NFL’s 32 teams.
One Buccaneers defender made the list — safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was highlighted after an underwhelming 2024 season following a dominant campaign just one year prior.
Winfield Jr. posted a career-low coverage grade of 50.8 on PFF and, for the first time in his NFL career, failed to record a single interception.
“Tampa Bay struggled to defend the middle of the field in 2024, due in part to injuries and a dip in production from star safety Antoine Winfield Jr", PFF said. "He posted a career-low 50.8 coverage grade and, for the first time in his career, failed to record an interception.”
The site still considers Winfield Jr. an easy bounce-back candidate in 2025, citing his elite performance in 2023 when he was the highest-graded safety in the NFL and ranked sixth in coverage. Tampa Bay is banking on his return to form to help shore up the middle of their defense and lead a secondary that showed cracks last season.
This upcoming year is crucial for Winfield Jr., who will be a key part of the Buccaneers’ plans — whether they aim to make a deep playoff run or continue reshaping their defensive identity under head coach Todd Bowles.
At the University of Minnesota, Winfield Jr.’s instincts and ball-hawking skills stood out despite injuries, and that same ability helped make him a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Buccaneers will hope the 2025 version of Winfield Jr. looks a lot more like the dominant safety of 2023 than the one who struggled last season. If he bounces back, Tampa Bay’s defense could look much more dangerous this fall.
