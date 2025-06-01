Buccaneers staffer retires after 32 years and two Super Bowls
There are plenty of names that have passed through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' halls at One Buc Place that will forever be renowned for their playing, coaching and managing prowess. And while some names don't get nearly as much recognition, they're still vitally important to the day-to-day operations of the team.
One such member in Tampa Bay is calling it quits after a 32-year career. Rob Julian, who has served the team since 1993 and has been the team's director of athletic fields and grounds since 2017, retired this week, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman. He has the distinction of being a part of both of Tampa Bay's Super Bowls in 2002 and 2020.
A groundskeeper in the NFL has the important job of maintaining the field and the areas around it to ensure those areas are up to standard for athletic performance. Julian has done that for quite some time now, and his work hasn't gone unnoticed by Buccaneers legends.
Former Buccaneers head coach and Ring of Honor member Tony Dungy took to social media to congratulate Julian on his career with the Buccaneers.
"Congratulations Rob Julian on an awesome career as the Bucs’ Head Groundskeeper," Dungy wrote. "One of the best to ever do it, you were a blessing to me and a huge part of all the team’s success over the last 30 years."
It will be someone else's turn to fulfill head groundskeeping duties at One Buccaneer Place and Raymond James Stadium, but whoever does will have some big shoes to fill.
