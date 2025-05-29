Intriguing Buccaneers player named rookie to watch in 2025
There are plenty of new and intriguing players added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster through free agency and the NFL Draft this offseason. Those players, along with the veterans who have been around the franchise, are now fully entrenched in offseason workouts before training camp begins later this summer.
Many of those who have gotten attention since arriving in Tampa Bay have been Haason Reddick, Emeka Egbuka, Jacob Parrish, Tez Johnson, Desmond Watson (UDFA) and Shilo Sanders (UDFA). Reddick is the splash move that the Bucs made in free agency, while the rest hail from the college ranks.
While much onus has been placed on these guys due to play during practice or just their general brand that is carried along with them, there are others not receiving as much praise early on who could have a huge impact on the team in 2025.
One of those players is Bucs' second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, cornerback Benjamin Morrison.
Morrison had season-ending surgery on his hip during his final season with the Fighting Irish, which likely caused his slight slip in the draft. The Bucs felt comfortable enough taking him despite the condition that resulted in the surgery. When on the field at Notre Dame, Morrison was one of the best pure coverage corners in the game — something Tampa Bay drastically could use.
There isn't much talk surrounding him now, but Morrison could start to make a name for himself the further into the offseason we go. That's why Pro Football Focus labels him as the Buccaneers' rookie to watch in 2025.
"If he can prove he is fully healthy after undergoing season-ending hip surgery in 2024, Morrison could be a steal of a second-round pick," wrote the PFF writers. "During his three seasons at Notre Dame, he ranked 12th among qualified Power Four cornerbacks with an elite 90.5 PFF coverage grade. He also tied for third among that same group with nine interceptions. He may serve as a backup early on, but Tampa Bay’s lack of cornerback depth could push Morrison into an important role."
Questions have arisen about whether or not Morrison would be able to bounce back from his surgery and return to his dominant self. During rookie minicamp, he participated in individual drills. However, with OTAs started, it is reported that he is taking part in team drills as well, helping calm the nerves of some of those paying attention.
Morrison will likely begin as a depth and rotational cornerback for the Bucs, but if an injury were to arise, then he would be called upon to step up. If he is called upon to start or even eventually becomes the starter due to his play, then all the talk this offseason will be absolute and PFF would be correct in their prediction of him being the rookie to watch.
