What are the Buccaneers' chances to win the Super Bowl in 2025?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have two Lombardi trophies to their name, but like any team, they are looking for more.
The most recent Super Bowl victory for Tampa Bay came in 2020 with Tom Brady and Bruce Arians at the helm. Since then, the Buccaneers have consistently been to the playoffs, but are itching to make it to the big game once again.
The closest the Bucs have come was during the Brady era, and they have had chances with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, only to fall short. This year, it seems as if the Bucs have all the pieces in place to make a deep run and potentially make it to the Super Bowl.
Many overlook Tampa Bay — However, it seems as though the pundits and computer algorithms are starting to come around on the Bucs as legit contenders in 2025. According to ESPN's Power Index Projections, the Buccaneers have a 3.2% chance of winning Super Bowl LX in San Francisco.
The chances may seem slim to most, but according to the projection, that would give the Bucs the 12th-best odds of winning the Lombardi trophy. The Buccaneers did a great job this offseason addressing their needs across free agency and the NFL draft, and believe they have a roster that can contend for relevancy amongst the league's elite.
There are likely a number of factors that go into the algorithm to decide a team's chances. When looking deeper at the teams slightly ahead of the Buccaneers — the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers, to name a few — one could make the case that Tampa Bay deserves to be even higher based on continuity, consistency, roster build and overall potential.
Either way, the Bucs will continue to live in their bubble and focus on themselves, as they have the opportunity to improve even more this offseason with OTAs and training camp before putting it all on display in the regular season as they continue to hunt their primary goal.
