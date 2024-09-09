Bucs HC Provides Injury Update For Antoine Winfield Jr.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might just be limping into their Week 2 contest against the Detroit Lions.
The Buccaneers entered their season opener without defensive linemen Calijah Kancey and Logan Hall, then defensive backs Zyon McCollum, Josh Hayes and Bryce Hall each suffered in-game injuries which took them out of the game.
After the game, the Buccaneers got one final blow after the game as star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was seen in a walking boot. Tampa Bay's secondary is quite literally being decimated by injuries.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles didn't provide an injury update on the All-Pro safety, or any of the players, for that matter, after the 37-20 victory on Sunday. He took the chance to do so on Monday, though.
Bowles revealed that Winfield Jr. hurt himself in the final plays of the game and is "sore." He also added a "we'll see" regarding defensive backs Zyon McCollum and Josh Hayes.
The defensive line being depleted heading into Week 2 would be quite a challenge, as the Buccaneers are getting a playoff rematch against the Detroit Lions, who eliminated them in 2023.
It's relieving news for Winfield Jr., though, as the star safety didn't suffer a substantial injury, and fans were left wondering after he was seen in a walking boot after the game. Should Winfield Jr. not be able to go, Todd Bowles insinuated that DB Christian Izien could step in for him, which would only make the cornerback corps thinner.
Late in the game, the Buccaneers were playing with just one true cornerback. Christian Izien had to play outside in a cornerback role, which just showed how depleted the secondary was. Getting healthy and geared up for Week 2 while nursing the injuries up to ensure no long-term damage to the players will be crucial.
Winfield Jr. finished the season opener with seven total tackles, making four of those tackles alone.
