Mike Evans Could Get Paid if He Returns to Buccaneers

Wide receiver Mike Evans is a Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise legend, and the Bucs would be happy to bring him back if he wants to play more football. But he won't come free, and if Evans isn't ready to retire just yet, he and the Bucs will have to come to an agreement on his next contract.

Evans is a free agent this offseason, as his two-year deal he signed in 2024 has expired. He's mulling retirement, and his famed 1,000-yard streak has officially come to an end after he missed nine games due to injury this year. If he wants to play again, the Bucs and their fans will welcome him — if the price is right.

How expensive will Mike Evans be if he returns to Buccaneers?

ESPN writer Bill Barnwell went over a number of free-agent wide receivers and their situations in a recent article, and he wrote that Evans could be looking to get a big deal this offseason. And while the Bucs have money tied up in WR Chris Godwin and have Emeka Egbuka waiting in the wings, the two sides would likely get a deal done if Evans wants to play.

"The player Evans' camp will try to link the star wideout to is Davante Adams, who hit free agency after a frustrating age-32 season and landed a two-year, $44 million contract with the Rams, including $26 million guaranteed at signing," Barnwell wrote. "Evans is a franchise legend, though, and the rules can be different when those types of players are involved. It would be surprising if he played somewhere else in 2026."

That Adams deal is similar to the one that Evans just got off of. He signed a two year, $41 million deal in 2024 with even more money guaranteed, locking in $35 million of that in signing. If Evans were to play again in 2026, it would likely be on a one-year deal since he's continuing to mull retirement. His yearly value on his last contract was $20,500,000, and while he's still been able to play at a high level, the Bucs would have to decide if he's worth that much money given how little he played last year.

Whether or not Evans is willing to take a paycut — or play again at all — remains to be seen. But if he does come back, it will be interesting to see how Tampa Bay handles it financially.

