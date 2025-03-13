Buccaneers star wide receiver opens up about injury rehab after contract extension
Chris Godwin was on pace to have the best season of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, but unfortunately, that didn't materialize as he suffered a dislocated left ankle in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens that ended his season on the spot.
Godwin was top-five in every major wide receiver category at that point and it was a blow to a Buccaneers' team that was just beginning to feel like they were hitting their stride to become a true Super Bowl contender.
The dislocated ankle is Godwin's second serious injury of his career, with the first being a torn ACL and MCL against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 of the 2021 season. Godwin has become synonymous for being one of the most reliable receivers in the league, but he has also become known for his resilience after battling through numerous valleys in his career.
"Back to work."
Those are the words Godwin muttered to the Buccaneers' trainer when being carted off the field following his most recent injury. And he is doing just that.
Godwin was sent to enter free agency this offseason, and had plenty of suitors willing to pay upwards of $20 million over what the Bucs ultimately re-landed him for. Now, with his contract signed, Godwin spoke to the media for the first time since his gruesome injury and gave a glimpse into where he is at in the rehab process.
"If you ask me, I feel like I'm right where I'm supposed to be. Like you said, it's a different injury than the last one and these things take time, so if there's one thing I've learned is you can't rush a process," Godwin said. "You've got to make sure you dot your 'I's and you cross all your 'T's to make sure that you're as good as you can be. That's really what I'm focused on doing.
"Throughout your rehab process, you have your peaks, you have your plateaus, you have down days, and if you're so focused on the end goal, then you miss the opportunity to work through some of those challenging times."
Godwin's response is classic Godwin. His character shows through his actions and his resilience, and that can't be put into words other than from the horse's mouth.
There had been speculation, and likely still will be, surrounding where Godwin is at in his rehab process. However, it now seems that Godwin himself has put those to rest with his comments. Despite the injury, those across the league didn't seem too worried about it and that also goes for Tampa Bay.
Godwin is now set to enjoy another three years in the city that has helped make him the man and player he is today. He will once again team up with fellow star wide receiver and future Buccaneers Ring of Honor inductee Mike Evans as the two look to chase down their second Lombardi Trophy.
Whether or not Godwin will be ready to return to his old self by training camp or even the start of the season remains to be seen. However we do know that Godwin is going to give it his all and "get back to work" to hopefully reach the level of play that the Krewe has become so used to.
