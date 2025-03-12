Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers lose veteran 29-year-old free agent to Vikings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are losing some depth in their secondary as veteran defensive back heads to Minnesota to join the Vikings.

Caleb Skinner

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been fairly active through free agency, with the deadline coming and going before teams can officially sign contracts with the players with whom deals are agreed upon.

Tampa Bay was and still is looking to fill holes across much of their team, with a major focus on the defensive side of the ball. They were able to get help along the defensive line at both edge and interior, however, they haven't done much of anything at all at the linebacker position or secondary.

Now with the deals being finalized, the Bucs are going to lose even more depth at a position of need as veteran defensive back Tavierre Thomas is heading north to join the Minnesota Vikings.

There were rumblings that the Buccaneers were looking to get a deal done with Thomas before the announcement he was headed to Minnesota, but they were unable to come to terms.

Thomas, who just celebrated his 29th birthday, joined the Bucs for his seventh NFL season after landing and spending three years with the Cleveland Browns after being undrafted before spending another three seasons in Houston with the Texans.

Tavierre Thoma
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Cade York (3) misses the field goal as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) reacts its wide right during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Thomas saw action in all 17 games for the Buccaneers this past season but didn't start in a single game. Despite playing a ton of snaps, especially in the latter half of 2024, Thomas' production wasn't all that jaw-dropping.

Thomas will now head to Minnesota where he will reunite with Vikings' General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah who was with the Browns during Thomas' tenure, and will once again look to fill a depth role. Throughout his seven-year career in the league, Thomas has started just 22 games and compiled 239 tackles (6 for loss), six passes defended, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and one sack.

