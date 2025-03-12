Former Buccaneers Super Bowl champion makes big career announcement
There comes a time when every player in the NFL has to hang up the cleats and embark on the next step in their careers. Time comes for everyone, whether you play one year or ten.
Nearly three years have passed since the last time that O.J. Howard suited up at the professional level. Since then, Howard has been trying to figure out what's next and it looks like he'll be remaining around the game of football.
Earlier this week, West Alabama announced it was hiring Howard as its Director of Player Development. He joins a staff that is led by head coach Scott Cochran, who was the head strength and conditioning coach at Alabama during Howard's college career.
READ MORE: Bucs player reacts to former teammate joining Browns
"We're thrilled to welcome another Alabama Football legend and NFL Champion, O.J. Howard," Cochran said in a statement. "O.J. was an outstanding athlete at Alabama, earning a first-round NFL Draft selection, but what truly set him apart was his leadership. He is a leader of men, and that's exactly why he's the perfect fit for this role."
This will be Howard's first job in the coaching profession and he's set to begin his duties on April 1. Cochran joined West Alabama after sitting out the 2024 season. He previously coached at Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans).
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Howard with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He became an instant contributor on offense, catching six touchdowns as a rookie and recording a career-high 565 receiving yards the following season.
Howard showcased plenty of potential but wasn't able to hit his ceiling, in part due to injury. He tore his Achilles in Week 4 of the 2020 season, forcing the Buccaneers to place him on Injured Reserve. Howard remained on the roster and was rewarded with a ring after Tampa Bay went on to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Following the 2021 season, Howard departed from the Buccaneers to sign with the Buffalo Bills. However, he was waived in training camp and spent the 2022 season with the Houston Texans. Howard joined the Oakland Raiders in 2023 but was released before the beginning of the campaign.
During his college career at Alabama, Howard was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2016. He was named the MVP of the Crimson Tide's National Championship victory against Clemson after a performance where he caught five passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.
READ MORE: Jason Licht reveals what Chris Godwin's return means for Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Pat McAfee congratulates new $14 million Buccaneers edge rusher
• Bucs' general manager shuts down ridiculous free agency report
• Buccaneers miss out on 9-time Pro Bowl pass rusher
• Buccaneers re-signing key offensive starter to three-year deal