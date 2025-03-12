Jason Licht receiving national praise for his performance as Buccaneers GM
Once NFL free agency officially got underway on Monday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht wasted no time getting down to business.
First, Licht re-signed Ben Bredeson to return as the team’s starting left guard on a 3-year, $22 million deal. It was a solid piece of business to get that deal done early and at a reasonable rate considering the current inflation in terms of the interior offensive line market.
The Bucs brass also managed to secure a proven pass rusher on the open market to slot into the staritng lineup opposite Yaya Diaby with the signing of Haason Reddick to a 1-year, $14 million deal. Reddick is 30 years old with four double-digit sack seasons under his belt. Based on his short but tumultuous tenure with the New York Jets last season, it’s fair to assume he will be highly motivated to prove his worth in Tampa in order to secure a bigger contract around this time next year.
Despite facing plenty of competition to retain the services of star receiver Chris Godwin, Licht also managed to re-sign the second-best receiver in franchise history to a very reasonable 3-year, $66 million contract, ensuring Godwin will remain in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future.
All of these moves come after already agreeing to terms with one of the greatest players in Buccaneers history, Lavonte David.
We’re barely 24 hours into free agency, and Jason Licht and his staff have already managed to re-sign two franchise icons in addition to two other valuable starters, all on short-term, team-friendly deals.
It’s not good business, it’s great business. And it’s something Jason Licht has begun to make a habit of. Last offseason, Licht was successful in retaining all of his best players, including Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr., Tristan Wirfs, Lavonte David and Baker Mayfield, despite plenty of interest from other teams. Although it isn't quite as extensive of a list this time around, the results are the same.
Except now, it appears as though Jason Licht is finally starting to receive some much deserved national credit for his efforts.
Dan Orlovsky is one of the most popular voices in NFL media circles, and the former player turned analyst went out of his way to praise the Bucs’ GM, calling him the most underrated executive in the game.
Orlovsky isn’t the only one to take note of Licht’s impressive body of work.
If there's one thing we've learned about Jason Licht over the ten seasons he's been in charge of the Buccaneers, it's that he doesn’t need or seek national approval. He's even garnered a reputation for keeping receipts from those who doubt his team, players, or coaches, relishing in the fact they have been overlooked.
However, if Jason Licht continues to build the Bucs roster with the same consistency, patience, and craft he’s demonstrated over the past half-decade, then he’ll continue to receive an increasing amount of national recognition, whether he likes it or not.
Chances are, though, that’s a price he’s willing to pay if it leads to his Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoisting another Lombardi Trophy at some point in the near future.
