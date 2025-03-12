Bucs GM jokes Baker Mayfield would sink the Super Bowl trophy if he pulls a Tom Brady
There are few moments in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history more iconic than when Tom Brady tossed Tampa Bay's Lombardi Trophy from his boat across the water to another one, where then-Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate made the best catch of his career. That boat parade is still fresh in the minds of Buccaneers fans, and they'd love to see another one — and so, too would Tampa Bay's players.
One of those players is wide receiver Chris Godwin, who officially came back to the Buccaneers on a three-year, $66 million deal. Godwin came back to the Buccaneers while being offered far more money by the New England Patriots, and part of that decision was because he believes the Buccaneers can win another championship.
"I'm extremely hungry for it. To me, it does not make sense to do this if you’re not in it to win a championship," Godwin said in his press conference. "We put way too much in it, we spend way too much time away from our families, we put our bodies through way too much to be in this to not try to win a championship. Everything that we do is in pursuit of that."
That would, of course, entail another boat parade. And during Godwin's answer, general manager Jason Licht couldn't help but joke about the prospect of quarterback Baker Mayfield — a very different personality than Tom Brady, of course — being a part of one.
“That would be something to see, him in a boat parade... that trophy probably would be in the water for sure," Licht joked.
"It would be in the water," Godwin agreed. "But he might dive after it, too."
Baker Mayfield completed 74.1% of his passes last year, so we digress — he'd probably hit his target, especially if it was Godwin. There's a long way to go to get back to those heights, but with Godwin back in the fold and Mayfield slinging it again for the Bucs this year, anything is possible.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
