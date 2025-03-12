Former Eagles star shatters ex-Buccaneers QB’s record with massive $104 million deal
NFL free agency is fully underway, and while the Bucs haven't been the most active team in the league, they have made moves to keep key players on the team while bringing in a couple of others with the chance to elevate them at other positions where they struggled in 2024.
With the main guys now taken care of for Tampa Bay, they will likely spend the rest of free agency looking for depth in certain areas before digging deep into their scouting of the collegiate players set to hit the NFL draft in just over a month.
While much of the focus has been on what the Buccaneers have been doing internally, some national news made its way across the league as former Bucs Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady had one of his records broken.
READ MORE: Buccaneers predicted to sign $37 million defender from Bengals
Milton Williams, a Super Bowl winner himself with the Philadelphia Eagles, signed a massive four-year, $104 million deal ($64 million guaranteed) with the New England Patriots early in free agency. With that deal, Williams' AVV comes out to $26 million - surpassing the Patriots' record held by Brady of $25 million.
It is a bit shocking to see Brady's deal be overcome by a defensive tackle, but Williams is worth the money and the Patriots were in desperate need of getting one of the NFL's best along their defensive interior. Not many of Brady's records seem to be able to be broken, but it is telling with how the NFL landscape is moving in terms of financials — and don't expect it to change anytime soon as contracts will only likely continue to climb as seasons pass.
As for the Buccaneers, this news doesn't directly affect them now, but with the deal that Williams was able to get this offseason from the Patriots, we could see star nose tackle Vita Vea command such a contract in the near future.
READ MORE: Buccaneers star WR gives huge praise for new offensive coordinator
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers sign versatile edge rusher to $10 million deal
• Liam Coen doesn't feel bad for Baker Mayfield after leaving Buccaneers for Jaguars
• Former Buccaneers 1st round pick departing to Cleveland Browns on $4.75M deal