Bucs player reacts to former teammate joining Browns
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have truly built a brotherhood in the Sunshine State. Players across the roster have formed deep relationships over the years and there is always a bittersweet feeling when it's time for someone within the franchise to move on.
With free agency kicking off this week, it's just a reality of life that the Buccaneers won't be able to retain everyone, especially with GM Jason Licht trying to position the team for a fifth-consecutive NFC South Championship.
On Tuesday, Tampa Bay saw outside linebacker and former first-round pick, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, sign a one-year/$4.5 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. After four years with the Buccaneers, Tryon-Shoyinka will be wearing a new uniform for the first time in his professional career when the NFL season begins next fall.
Shortly after the news of Tryon-Shoyinka's signing began to go public, one member of the Buccaneers sent out a message to his now former teammate.
Fellow outside linebacker YaYa Diaby played alongside Tryon-Shoyinka for the last two seasons. Diaby is wishing him the best in Cleveland.
"Partner in crime...go be great!" Diaby wrote on Instagram.
In four years with the Buccaneers, Tryon-Shoyinka appeared in 66 games, making 45 starts. He totaled 138 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight pass deflections.
Tampa Bay recently signed Haason Reddick to help bolster its edge-rush which likely led to Tryon-Shoyinka moving on.
The Buccaneers will be looking to Diaby to continue his ascension in 2025. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week following a performance in Tampa Bay's Week 18 victory against the New Orleans Saints last season where he totaled five tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack.
During the 2024 season, Diaby started in all 17 games, recording 54 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He notched 7.5 sacks as a rookie and his pass-rushing numbers kept rising last year.
