Bucky Irving Shared a Profane Message With FOX After Late Touchdown vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints 51-27 in Week 6. Baker Mayfield threw for 325 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. Buck Irving pitched in with 14 carries for 81 yards and one angry run.
Irving also put the game away for good when he ran in a touchdown with 5:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. After scoring Irving got up and ran to the back of the end zone where he found one of FOX's cameras. Then he shared a NSFW message with the viewers at home.
Here's that Irving run from earlier in the game.
Despite the Mayfield turnovers, it was a good game for the Bucs who improved to 4-2 and scored their most points of the season. The Bucs proved that it's never a bad time to face a rookie quarterback making his first start as Spencer Rattler completed 17 of 33 pass attempts for 200 yards and two interceptions in place of the injured Derek Carr.