Bucs Fan Had Priceless Reaction to Getting Tom Brady’s Autograph Before Sunday’s Game

Andy Nesbitt

Tom Brady made a fan's day before Sunday's Eagles-Bucs game.
Tom Brady is back in Tampa on Sunday where he'll be calling the Eagles-Bucs game on FOX. Brady, of course, won his seventh and final Super Bowl with the Bucs, so this is a special homecoming for quarterback turned broadcaster.

Brady spent some time down on the field before the game, where he was seen sharing some nice moments with some of his former teammates.

While heading back to the booth he stopped and signed autographs for some fired up Bucs fans. Look at this one guy's reaction to getting his Brady jersey signed by the GOAT:

Not a bad start to that fan's Sunday right there.

The Bucs and Eagles are both 2-1 heading into Sunday's showdown.

