Bucs WR Sterling Shepard's Daughters Helped Deliver Adorable Player Intro for 'SNF'
Player intros are a staple of the Sunday Night Football experience, as members of both offenses and defenses are shown on screen stating their name and what college they attended as they take the field for the first time.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard's player intro for the team's Week 16 clash against the Dallas Cowboys may have been the most adorable one yet. Shepard got his two young daughters to join him when recording his intro in what was a wholesome moment between the family.
Shepard said his name before his daughters, Cali and Cassie, chimed in saying, "Oklahoma!" in unison. NBC commentators Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth loved it.
"That's maybe the best player introduction ever," said Tirico. "That was great," Collinsworth added.
Shepard is in his ninth NFL season and just his first with the Bucs. The former Oklahoma Sooner has made 30 catches for 303 yards and one touchdown this year.