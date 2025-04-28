Bucs Coach Todd Bowles Explains Why He's 'Excited' for Shilo Sanders Signing
Todd Bowles is excited to add a member of the Sanders family to his team's roster.
Shedeur Sanders wasn't the only member of his family to find an NFL home this weekend, as his brother Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Bowles, Tampa's coach, discussed the signing and what the young safety would bring to the squad.
During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Bowles had the following to say:
"I think he’s a good football player. He’s a heck of a tackler, and he knows the game very well. He can see the game very well. So, giving him a chance to play, we think he has a shot to help us from a safety standpoint and from a special teams standpoint. So, I’m excited to get him in here and see how he moves. I saw him tackle all year. I saw him make plays. He’s a very smart player and he understands the game very well. So we thought it was worth a shot to see what he can do. And I think he’ll show himself well."
The 25-year-old Sanders entered college in 2019 and played two seasons at South Carolina. When his father, Deion, took over as the head coach at Jackson State, he transferred there and was named second-team All-SWAC in 2021. A torn ACL cost him much of the 2022 season, then he followed his father to Colorado when Deion took over as the Buffaloes' coach. In 19 games in Boulder, Shilo had 125 tackles, one interception and four passes broken up.
It's never easy to make a team as an undrafted free agent, but Bowles seems excited about Sanders's potential.