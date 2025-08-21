A Bullet Was Fired Into Chiefs Coach Andy Reid's Office in the Spring of 2024
Someone fired a bullet into the office of Chiefs coach Andy Reid in 2024, according to a bombshell Wednesday evening report from Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.
"Several sources have confirmed the May 2024 event to the Star. It had previously not been widely known in the 15 months after its occurrence—even among those in the building," McDowell wrote.
The incident reportedly took place very early in the morning on May 4, 2024. Three bullets are believed to have been fired, and one landed 15 feet from Reid's desk.
"There is no indication this was a targeted incident at any person or organization," Captain Jacob Becchina of the Kansas City Police Department told McDowell; the department is reportedly investigating the alleged shooting as an aggravated assault."
Reid—who reportedly now works behind bulletproof glass—has coached Kansas City since 2013. He is 143-53 with the franchise, and has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl championships and five AFC titles.