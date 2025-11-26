C.J. Stroud Returns to Texans’ Practice As Full Participant Ahead of Clash vs. Colts
C.J. Stroud has been sidelined for the Texans’ last three games while dealing with a concussion he sustained during the loss to the Broncos in Week 9. With Stroud unavailable, Davis Mills has filled in as the starter, and he’s played plenty well.
With a critical matchup against the Colts awaiting on Sunday, the team provided its Wednesday injury report, which came with some encouraging news in regards to Stroud’s availability.
Stroud was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, the first time he’s practiced in full since sustaining the head injury over three weeks ago. That, of course, is an indication that he’ll be ready to return for Sunday’s game in Indianapolis.
Houston is 3–5 in the eight games Stroud has started this season. He’s completed 66.5% of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. In his absence, Mills compiled a 3–0 record and threw for five touchdowns and just one interception.
The Texans sit at 6–5 and are in third place in the AFC South. They’re two games behind the division-leading Colts, so Sunday’s game will be critical toward their chances of making the playoffs. Assuming he does play, Stroud will hope to pick up where Mills left off and keep Houston’s winning streak rolling.