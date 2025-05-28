Caleb Williams Addresses Book Excerpt That Revealed Pre-Draft Concerns With Bears
On Wednesday, Caleb Williams addressed the excerpt from Seth Wickersham's upcoming book, "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback," which detailed that Williams and his father, Carl Williams, considered circumventing the 2024 NFL draft so Williams could avoid getting drafted by the Chicago Bears.
The excerpt shared the concerns both Williams and Carl had about him joining the Bears, and that after Williams visited the Vikings, he was interested in playing for Kevin O'Connell. To initially avoid Williams getting picked by the Bears, Carl went as far as speaking with lawyers to see if there was an opportunity to get around the league's CBA, considering having him sign with the United Football League, and talking with Archie Manning, who helped prevent Eli Manning from going to the San Diego Chargers in 2004.
"This whole storm that happened, It wasn’t something that we wanted to happen at this point," Williams told reporters on Wednesday. We’re focused on the present, we’re focused on now, we’re focused on getting this ship moving in the right direction ... For this to come out, it's been a distraction, so coming up here and addressing it is important today."
Williams referred to his father's considerations to get around the Bears picking him in the draft as thoughts, not actions they went through with. Williams acknowledged he did have a good visit with O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings, but emphasized that once he visited the Bears, he knew he wanted to be part of the franchise's turnaround and that he still wants to be with Chicago.
"I wanted to come here and be the guy, be a part or the reason of why the Chicago Bears turn this thing around," Williams said.
Williams also cleared up that his dad doesn't speak for him, and though his dad provided much of the information detailed in the excerpt, Williams knows his dad is coming from a place of caring for his son.
"He cares so much about me, about my future," Williams said of his dad. "We’ve been on this journey so long. All he wants is the best for me. ... I love him to death and I’m super fortunate to have him. But we had talks about it, understanding it's a right place and a right time, and there's times where it's not."