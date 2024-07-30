Caleb Williams, Bears Starters Will Not Play in Hall of Fame Game
Fans hoping to see the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft during Thursday's Hall of Fame preseason game will have to wait a bit longer. On Tuesday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus informed reporters all starters, including Caleb Williams, will sit out the first preseason game of the year against the Houston Texans.
It probably shouldn't come as a big surprise. While it is likely in the Bears' best interest to get Williams real snaps, the Hall of Fame game is very early in the schedule and is usually an ugly affair even by the standards of preseason football. Eberflus and his staff are tasked with evaluating if giving Williams playing time in such conditions would be beneficial or simply put him at risk of injury.
It seems he fell on the latter side of that argument. Which is a bummer. Preseason games already lack for any sort of reason to watch beyond "it's football" (no offense to Tyson Bagent, grinding his face off) and Williams is one of the more exciting prospects to enter the NFL in years.
Alas, the next chance to see Williams play will come on August 10, when the Bears take on the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason contest.