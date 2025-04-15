Caleb Williams Explains Why He Doesn't Want to Be Friends With Other Quarterbacks
After a rough rookie season, Caleb Williams is extremely motivated ahead of his sophomore campaign. Despite high expectations as the No. 1 pick a year ago, Williams and the Chicago Bears went 5–12 as the team fired their head coach and offensive coordinator at midseason. With new head coach Ben Johnson taking over, Williams is driven to do what it takes to win in the NFL and become a better quarterback.
One thing Williams is not motivated to do ahead of an important second season? Make friends with other NFL quarterbacks.
“I think the NFL game has become very friendly, and I don’t necessarily want to be friends, because I want to keep that competitive advantage," Williams told Esquire in an interview.
Williams is not necessarily trying to stir up a rivalry with other quarterbacks, but he simply is looking to keep a distance to maintain a competitive edge. Williams said that the other quarterbacks are “probably great guys,” just not ones he's seeking friendship from at this time.
The NFL as a whole is certainly a lot more friendly than in prior decades. Though rival quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have played against each other in multiple heated playoff battles, they are friends off the field, and have golfed together.
Williams's rookie classmate, Jayden Daniels, is friends with several other young NFL quarterbacks, including Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, who all grew up in Southern California. Daniels is also friends with Michael Penix Jr., who he trained with during the NFL draft process.
Though several of Williams's peers have found close friendships with other NFL quarterbacks, Williams is not alone in his approach. Baltimore Ravens MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson has also said he doesn't make friends with other quarterbacks.
"I don't really chill with people [in] the offseason, especially not other quarterbacks," Jackson said in January. "Don't get me wrong, there's no problem or nothing like that, but we're competing with each other. I'm trying to beat you; I'm not trying to be your friend."