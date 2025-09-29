Caleb Williams Wears Emotions on Sleeve Triumphantly Walking Off Field After Bears' Win
Caleb Williams was fired up after the Bears eked one out against the Raiders on Sunday.
Chicago's quarterback was fired up leaving the field after his team blocked a potential game-winning field goal for Las Vegas as time expired. The Bears wound up winning 25-24.
As he walked off the field, Williams was clearly emotional and yelled "yeah" repeatedly to the many Chicago fans in attendance.
Video is below.
Williams and the Bears' offense struggled for much of the game on Sunday, but when they got the ball back with 6:45 left trailing 24-19, things seemed to click. The second-year quarterback led an 11-play, 69-yard drive that was capped off by a two-yard D'Andre Swift touchdown run. On the drive, Williams was 4-5 for 42 yards, plus two scrambles for 18 yards.
Chicago's defense tried to give the game away, but the blocked field goal saved them in the end.
Overall, Williams finished the game 27-of-37 for 212 yards, with one touchdown and an interception. He added 13 yards on eight carries, as the Bears were held to 69 yards rushing. The win took Ben Johnson's team to 2-2 and Williams continues to show growth.
For the season, he has completed 62.3% of his passes for 927 yards, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Crucially, he also has the Bears on a two-game winning streak, in which he's shown well in both victories.
He has a right to be fired up.