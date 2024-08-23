Caleb Williams Left Young Bears Fan Beaming After Sharing a Pregame Hug
Caleb Williams may not be suiting up for the Chicago Bears' final preseason game, but that doesn't mean he's not making an impact on the fan base.
Ahead of Chicago's final preseason bout against the Kansas City Chiefs, Williams could be seen walking on the field nearby the stands. At one point, Williams looked up and appeared to notice a fan that was beckoning to him. The fan, who was wearing a Williams No. 18 jersey, was clearly ecstatic to see the rookie quarterback. Williams even reached up and over the railing in order to exchange a hug with his supporter.
The result was incredibly wholesome, as the young fan had to bury their face in their hands while smiling from ear to ear.
That's a moment the fan will never forget, and their family surrounding them appeared overjoyed that they met the star quarterback ahead of the game.
As for seeing Williams on the field, Bears fans will need to wait until Week 1 when he'll make his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8, in what will be Chicago's home opener at Soldier Field.