Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze Had Hilarious Reaction After Teaming Up for First NFL TD
The 2024 NFL season has finally seen a rookie quarterback throw a touchdown as Chicago Bears starter, and this year's No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams threw a TD pass in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
However, Williams may not be able to keep the football because he threw the pass to a fellow rookie, receiver Rome Odunze. It happened to be Odunze's first NFL touchdown in his career, too.
Cameras caught the quarterback and receiver jokingly running around chasing each other while Odunze held the ball in his hands. He seemed to tease Williams with the ball, since it's obvious that both of them would want to keep their first touchdown ball.
It's not clear who will be able to keep the ball.
Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels and Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, the other two starting rookie quarterbacks, still haven't thrown their first touchdown passes. Daniels will play on Monday night for a chance to finally throw his.