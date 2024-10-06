Caleb Williams Shows Panthers What They're Missing With Monster First Half
A trade the Carolina Panthers made in March of 2023 is still haunting them.
The Panthers and Chicago Bears worked out a now-infamous deal to send Chicago's No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft to Carolina in exchange for receiver D.J. Moore, first and second-round picks in the 2023 draft, a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025. The Panthers used the pick to select Bryce Young, benched earlier this season, with the top selection. Meanwhile, the Bears wound up with the top selection in 2024 due to the trade and selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The Panthers could have had him without that deal.
On Sunday, he's showing them what they're missing.
The Bears led the Panthers 27-7 at halftime and Williams finished the first half completing 11 of 15 passes for 200 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 13 yards on three rushes and posted a quarterback rating of 154.9.
He also hooked up with Moore for two touchdowns passes in the half, twisting the knife a little deeper for Carolina.
In the first quarter, he hit Moore on a 34-yard strike.
Then hit Moore on a perfect strike at the end of the half.
This has to be hard for Panthers fans to watch.