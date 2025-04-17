Caleb Williams Showed Off His Arm During Bulls' Play-In Tournament Loss
Caleb Williams decided to spend his evening watching the Chicago Bulls host the Miami Heat on Wednesday at the United Center for the 9-10 game of the NBA play-in tournament. It did not go well for the home side, as the Bulls were run off the floor by Tyler Herro and the rest of the Heat, losing 109-90. Their season is now over.
While it probably wasn't great for Williams to witness yet another loss by a Chicago team, he did get to show off his arm at one point. The young QB was sitting courtside when he was given a football. Williams signed it, turned around, and heaved it up into the stands for a lucky fan to have as a souvenir.
As it turns out, the 2024 No. 1 pick in the draft has a noticeably better arm than the hype squad throwing t-shirts into the crowd.
A fun moment in a night lacking them for the Chicago crowd.
With the Bulls out of the postseason picture along with the Chicago Blackhawks, the city's attention turns fully toward Williams and the Bears, who are hoping to kick off a new era under Ben Johnson.