Cameras Caught Anthony Richardson Yawning at Worst Possible Time During Colts Game
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson can’t catch a break.
Richardson was recently benched in favor of veteran Joe Flacco for the rest of the Colts’ season, starting with Sunday night’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The second-year signal-caller was spotted in full uniform pacing the sidelines as Flacco took the starting snaps, though based on the Colts’ ugly offensive showing in the first half, fans could start to drum up more support for Richardson to regain his starting job.
Early in the game, NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth spoke a bit about Richardson’s performance in the Colts’ loss to the Houston Texans last week in which he tapped out of a drive because he was tired. During their commentary, NBC cameras panned to Richardson, who happened to let out a big yawn.
Just absolutely brutal timing for the young quarterback.
NFL fans had plenty of jokes about the comical moment.
The Colts currently lead the Vikings, 7-0, at the half. The game has featured zero offensive touchdowns so far, and Minnesota has missed two field goal attempts.