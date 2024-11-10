Cameras Caught Colts Defender’s Dirty Move to Try to Slow Down Bills’ Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills’ matchup against the Indianapolis Colts proved to be an ugly turnover fest on Sunday, mostly for Joe Flacco and the Colts.
Flacco has three picks in his second game as the Colts’ starter, including one costly pick-six on the first drive of the game. The Colts didn't look capable of doing much of anything against a stingy Bills’ defense, and it seems like one Indianapolis player resorted to desperate—and dirty—measures late in the game.
On a Bills’ fourth down deep in Colts’ territory in the fourth quarter, Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo tried to stop Josh Allen from rushing for a fresh set of downs. During the scrum, Odeyingbo threw several punches at Allen that went unnoticed by the NFL referees.
Take a look here:
“He'll be getting a letter,” CBS announcer Tiki Barber said of Odeyingbo's move.
The Colts dropped their sixth game of the season 30–10 to the Bills after another disappointing offensive showing from Flacco and Co.