Cameras Caught Patrick Mahomes Hilariously Pointing at Thrown Flag While Being Tackled
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a solid bounce-back win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but the game hasn’t exactly been easy sledding through three quarters. The Chiefs hold a two-score lead over the NFC South bottom-dwellers, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes looking like himself again with three touchdown passes so far.
On one play early in the game, Mahomes tried to use his legs to escape pressure and gain a first down in Panthers territory, but he got tackled well short of the marker. There was, however, a flag thrown, as Mahomes ever so kindly pointed out while he was going down to the ground.
The Chiefs ended up getting an automatic first down as Panthers defensive back Jaycee Horn was called for defensive holding.
Too funny of a moment.
Fans had plenty to say about Mahomes’s gesture.