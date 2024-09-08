Cardinals' DeeJay Dallas First Player to Solve Dynamic Kickoff With a TD Return
The Arizona Cardinals and DeeJay Dallas are officially part of NFL history. During the fourth quarter of the Cardinals' Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Dallas scored a kick return touchdown—the first under the new dynamic kickoff rules.
The Bills took a 31-20 lead on a Josh Allen touchdown and Tyler Bass booted the ensueing kickoff deep into the landing zone. Dallas caught the ball at the four, took it straight up the middle until he was past most of the coverage and then headed to the sideline where he had blockers.
And then Dallas made history.
Dallas spent the first four seasons of his career in Seattle and averaged 23.8 yards on 62 kick returns over the last three years. He signed a three year deal with the Cardinals in the offseason. The rest is history.