Cardinals Make Trey McBride Highest-Paid Tight End Ever With Huge Contract Extension

It appears Arizona isn't messing around.

Patrick Andres

Trey McBride watches Pro Bowl activities.
Trey McBride watches Pro Bowl activities. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride had a breakthrough season in 2024—and his team appears ready to reward him accordingly.

The Cardinals and McBride have agreed on a four-year extension worth $76 million, according to a Thursday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, the deal's $19 million average annual value is the highest in NFL history for a tight end.

McBride, 25, is entering his fourth year with Arizona out of Colorado State.

The tight end has improved every year of his career as a pass-catcher. As a rookie, he averaged just 16.6 receiving yards per game; that number rose to 48.5 in 2023 and 71.6 in 2024.

McBride ended '24 in the Pro Bowl, having accumulated 1,146 receiving yards, 111 catches and two touchdowns.

Per Schefter, the contract will guarantee McBride $43 million.

The Cardinals are coming off an 8-9 season—a breath of fresh air after back-to-back 4-13 campaigns.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

