Cardinals Add More Versatility, Athleticism In Max Melton
ARIZONA -- After trading down to No. 43 from pick No. 35, the Arizona Cardinals selected Rutgers CB Max Melton with their first second-rounder of 2024.
Although Arizona had been gifted the opportunity to draft other cornerbacks, such as Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry and Iowa's Cooper DeJean, GM Monti Ossenfort opted to take the Rutgers product.
Melton played all four years at Rutgers. He recorded multiple interceptions in each of his last three years, and led the team in that category in 2021 and 2023. Most importantly, the crafty corner displayed consistent, notable improvement from year to year - a trait that seems to be near and dear to head coach Jonathan Gannon and Ossenfort.
Melton isn't of massive size, but has the ability to remain physical at the NFL level with a 5-foot-11, 187-pound frame. His speed helps him stand out, running a 4.39 40-yard dash, and ranking exceptionally high in the athleticism department.
Versatility has been a mantra for Gannon and Ossenfort in this off-season. The Cardinals want players who can slot in anywhere on the field, although not in the same sense that former GM Steve Keim's failed gadget player experiments might have.
Melton fits the same versatility standard that Gannon has looked for thus far, with an ability to press, play zone, ball-hawk and square up with any receiver he might be faced with.
This might not have been the obvious choice to help fill a vastly undermanned secondary, and there are question marks about whether some of the picks ahead of Melton could pan out better, but there is a high upside with this pick, with a potential for a very crafty and athletic CB2 ceiling.
Judging by an exceptionally excited reaction from Gannon, it seems the DB specialist is thrilled at the idea of developing a prospect like Melton.