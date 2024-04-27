Cardinals Take EDGE in 2024 NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals addressed their edge position with Pick 138 (Round 5), taking Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas.
The Cardinals were initially projected to take an edge earlier in the draft, though Arizona said they were confident in their current room of Zaven Collins, B.J. Ojulari and Dennis Gardeck.
“Yeah, I love the group. Where they're at. I think that that entire room has done some really good things, and they all have a little bit different skill set, which is what we kind of like, the versatility there," said head coach Jonathan Gannon after Day 2.
"You never know how it's going to go tomorrow, undrafted free agents, there's some guys that could be available that we like, so always trying to add competition to every room. From there, coach them up and make sure that we're improving their game.”
Worthy arrives to the Cardinals with room to grow, but plenty of upside according to his NFL.com scouting profile:
"Edge defender who plays with good technique and unwavering energy. Thomas will get widened out at the point of attack or knocked out of his gap by power, but his first-step quickness gives him the ability to disrupt from the back side or when playing in the gaps. Thomas is a one-speed rusher who prefers to attack up and around the arc, but he needs to add relevant counters to go with it. He has the effort and hand usage to keep getting better as a rusher and could find an NFL home as an eventual starter or designated pass rusher in a 3-4 defense." - Lance Zierlein
Thomas was the No. 3 overall recruit coming out of his high school class and projects as a stand-up linebacker.