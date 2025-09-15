Carson Wentz Could Make Unique NFL History if He Gets the Starting Nod for Vikings
J.J. McCarthy's status for Week 3 is up in the air after the Minnesota Vikings quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.
If he's unable to play in Week 3, when the Vikings take on the Cincinnati Bengals, backup Carson Wentz would be in line to draw the start. If Wentz is under center for the game, he would make some unique NFL history in the process.
Wentz is on the verge of becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to start a game for six different teams in six consecutive seasons, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell. Wentz, who was an MVP candidate with the Philadelphia Eagles early in his career, has since developed into a journeyman quarterback. Since 2020, he's made starts for the Eagles (2020), Colts (2021), Commanders (2022), Rams (2023), Chiefs (2024) and now potentially the Vikings in '25.
No other quarterback in history has made a start for as many different teams in consecutive years. Wentz made 12 starts for the Eagles in 2020 and 17 for the Colts in 2021, but has since made just nine starts over the past three seasons.
McCarthy is reportedly expected to miss 2-4 weeks of action, which would put Wentz in line to start for Minnesota for the next few weeks. He could potentially make starts against the Bengals, Steelers, Browns and Eagles depending on how long McCarthy is shelved. Wentz is one of the most experienced backups in the league, having made 94 starts in his career.
With McCarthy sidelined, the backup to Wentz will be undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, who played college football at Minnesota.