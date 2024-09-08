CBS Announcer Calling Bo Nix’s Pick Before It Happened Was Such a Sad Moment
Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix will want some moments from his NFL debut back.
One is an ugly interception in Denver's 26-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, his second interception of the game. Down 13 points with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Nix was looking for wideout Courtland Sutton on the right sideline. Unfortunately, he didn’t notice Sutton was blanketed by three Seahawks defenders.
CBS announcer Adam Archuleta saw the pick coming from the moment it left Nix’s hands.
While the ball was mid-air, Archuleta needed just two words to describe the events about to unfold: “Oh, no.”
Sure enough, Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen intercepted Nix’s pass to end the Broncos’ drive, and Seattle went on to win the game.
Nix won’t be too happy with his NFL debut after he went 27-of-43 for 135 yards and two interceptions. The Oregon product averaged a measly 3.3 yards per pass attempt, marking an all-time low for yards per attempt in a game in which the quarterback completed at least 26 passes.
Nix did cap off his night with a late-game rushing touchdown, which may offer the Broncos a bit of hope for his development moving forward. Denver will look to bounce back against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.