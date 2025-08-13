CBS Announces ‘NFL Today’ Throwback Show, New Pregame Program and More
1. CBS held its annual NFL media day on Tuesday.
The network made its NFL talent available to reporters and media folks while also sharing news about its coverage of the upcoming season.
The event perfectly encapsulated the challenge facing all media companies in 2025: How do you keep older viewers while trying to attract younger viewers in this time of fragmented media, cord-cutting and when YouTube clips mean everything?
CBS will make a play for the younger crowd by creating a brand-new pregame show that will run on digital only. The NFL Today+ will be available each Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Paramount+, CBS Sports HQ and the NFL on CBS YouTube channel. No word yet on who will make up the cast.
This means the end of the CBS Sports Network pregame show, That Other Pregame Show, which ran for 12 seasons.
To cater to sports fans that have been around for a little while, CBS will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The NFL Today with a special throwback edition of the pregame show in Week 3.
The show will feature special guests, retro graphics, the old theme music and a virtual recreation of the 1975 NFL Today set.
The legendary Brent Musburger, who hosted The NFL Today from 1975 to 1990, will be in studio for the show.
CBS, which used to have cast members from The NFL Today handle in-game highlights each week, is making a big change. Adam Schein, who handled highlights for a couple of weeks last season, will take over that role full-time.
I would be remiss if I didn’t throw CBS a thank you for catering to my NFL needs.
2. If this is true, this is a big problem. Even if ESPN only wants to run Inside the NBA for 30 minutes on that channel, they can easily continue the show on ESPN2, ESPNNews, ESPN+, etc. ESPN’s only philosophy regarding Inside the NBA should be to let Ernie, Chuck, Kenny and Shaq cook. That’s it.
3. Travis Kelce did a photoshoot for GQ, and a lot of people had the same thought, which any wrestling fan will enjoy.
4. Sportico has released its list of NFL team valuations, and it shows that winning doesn’t matter all that much, with the Cowboys at No. 1 and the Giants at No. 3.
5. What could Timothée Chalamet tackle after portraying Bob Dylan? The answer is table tennis.
The trailer for Marty Supreme, written and directed by Josh Safdie, who did Uncut Gems, came out Wednesday morning, and it looks good.
6. If you missed last week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast with Puck’s John Ourand and SiriusXM’s Katie Nolan, make sure you check it out.
In addition, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes joined me earlier this week for a candid conversation.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of CBS giving us a throwback edition of The NFL Today in Week 3, here’s how good the highlights used to be back in the day.
