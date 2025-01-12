SI

CBS Catches Referee Talking to Josh Allen on the Bench After Missed Call

Bill Vinovich had a heart-to-heart with Josh Allen on the Bills’ bench after a missed call.

Bill Vinovich talks to Josh Allen on the Bills’ bench.
Bill Vinovich talks to Josh Allen on the Bills’ bench. / NFL on CBS
The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos were in the middle of a tight wild-card game on Sunday afternoon when Josh Allen was trying to get his team into the end zone to stretch their 10-7 lead. Allen dropped back on third down and sat in the pocket for an extended period of time, hoping a receiver would get open in the end zone.

Eventually, Allen was sacked for the second time in the game. As he got up he immediately started asking why there was no flag on the play. Replay showed that a Broncos' receiver had grabbed one of the Bills receivers.

No flag was thrown and Allen went back to the bench frustrated while the Bills kicked a field goal.

A few moments later CBS showed head referee Bill Vinovich on the Bills sideline speaking to Josh Allen who was sitting on the bench.

Conspiracy theorists are going to love this one.

