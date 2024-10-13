CBS Celebrates Drake Maye’s First Career Tackle Which Happened After His First INT
In this story:
Drake Maye made his first career start on Sunday as the New England Patriots took on the Houston Texans. Having lost four straight games before Jacoby Brissett was benched in favor of the rookie, New England fans were optimistic that Maye might provide a spark.
Instead, he threw an interception on his third career pass attempt. The good news is that he got to show off his tackling ability as he tracked down Calen Bullock to make his first career tackle, a fact that CBS touted on social media.
If the best thing your quarterback does on his first drive is hustle and make a solid tackle after throwing an interception, you know things aren't going well, which is why it is no surprise that the Texans led 14-0 after the first quarter.
Published