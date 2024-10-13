CBS Broadcast Reveals Jayden Daniels's Motivational Tactic Involving C.J. Stroud
The Washington Commanders appear to have their franchise quarterback with rookie Jayden Daniels coming into his own this season.
Entering Week 6’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Daniels has thrown for over 1,000 yards and has eight total touchdowns while completing a whopping 77.1% of his passes. The LSU product has seemingly revitalized the Commanders’ organization in Year 1, and he has a surprisingly simple motivational tactic keeping him going this season.
During the Ravens-Commanders game on Sunday, CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson revealed that Daniels has Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud’s stats on his phone as motivation.
“Daniels actually has Stroud’s rookie season stats—4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, five interceptions—written on his phone,” Wolfson said. “He says it's a personal challenge to beat them.”
Daniels has a long way to go to match Stroud’s impressive numbers, as Stroud went on to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023. But, the Commanders signal-caller has gotten his first pro campaign off to a roaring start, even though Washington suffered a narrow defeat to the Ravens on Sunday.
Daniels went 24-of-35 for 269 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-23 loss.